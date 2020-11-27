Tom Felton Celebrates The Time Draco Malfoy Took Down Harry Potter

Tom Felton was one of the best young actors in the Harry Potter movies. His despicable, spoiled and snooty Draco Malfoy made for a great foil to our heroes, though in the end most came to see him as a victim of circumstance and upbringing rather than truly evil. There were a load of fun Draco moments across the eight films, though for my money, the finest was when Hermione gives him a well-deserved punch in the nose in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Now, Felton has celebrated one of the few times where his character properly got one over on Harry. In The Half-Blood Prince, Draco realized that Potter was using his invisibility cloak to spy on him. “Didn’t mummy ever tell you it was rude to eavesdrop?” he asked, before hitting him with a paralyzing spell. After making a crack about Harry’s dead mom, he then stomped on his face, threw the invisibility cloak back over him and told him to “enjoy your ride back to London.”

Felton recently shared two images on social media showing stills from the scene, with him posing in the foreground looking smug. Fans in the comments went nuts and the post currently has over 3 million likes.

If the rumors of a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child big screen adaptation ever pan out, it’d be great to see the actor return as Draco. In the years since Voldemort’s defeat, the character turned a corner, married Astoria Greengrass and raised their son Scorpius (who they taught to have a positive view of Muggles and Muggle-born wizards). By the time of the events of the play, Draco is busy collecting and studying magical artefacts and manuscripts in his manor and obviously regrets his behavior at Hogwarts as a child.

In the meantime, we next have Fantastic Beasts 3 to look forward to in the Harry Potter franchise, which now boasts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald and will hit theaters on July 15th, 2022.