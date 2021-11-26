Tom Felton hints at something special in Harry Potter reunion show

Potterheads were absolutely thrilled to learn that a reunion special for Harry Potter would be coming to HBO Max. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, many expected that Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts would only feature things like Zoom calls with the actors speaking to each other.

However, a recent Instagram post from Tom Holland seems to hint that this won’t actually be the case. He recently shared a picture with him in front of a trailer that he was sharing with Gary Oldman, AKA Sirius Black. Check out his post below.

With Oldman being confirmed for the reunion alongside Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Imelda Staunton, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, it looks like we’ll get to see them all together in person.

This makes even more sense when looking back at Felton posting a photo of him reuniting with several of the Weasley actors earlier in November.

Are you excited for when the Harry Potter special hits HBO Max to ring in the new year? Sound off in the comments!