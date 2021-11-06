Tom Felton Posts Harry Potter Reunion Photo, Breaks The Internet

There’s nothing Harry Potter fans love more than seeing the old gang back together from the original films. While fans had a little bit of a scare when Tom Felton collapsed at a golf tournament (don’t worry, he’s okay) it looks like he’s out and having a great time with some old “enemies” of his.

Felton posted a special snapshot to Twitter featuring Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint, and Oliver Phelps — Ginny, Ron, and George Weasley respectively. While we know there’s no way that Draco would be caught dead with the Weasleys, luckily Felton is a bit kinder than his silver screen counterpart.

Check out the picture and a little “fun fact” about Draco Malfoy he mentioned below.

secretly draco always wanted to be a redhead pic.twitter.com/sy2I1BHrjY — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) November 5, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Potterheads went absolutely berzerk over the photo. Some of their reactions are absolutely priceless.

Who wouldn’t want to have Tom Felton be in their family?

You could be part of my family!! All 3 of my kids are redheads!! 🦆❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/kCa78ANn1u — JustMe (@MeBeingMe1020) November 5, 2021

And now we know what a red-headed Draco would really look like!

Asketh and thy fanbase will grant it. — Cord-N (@NicktheNuke317) November 5, 2021

Looks like a story perfectly suited for fan-fiction!

i would love the twins doing a prank and putting orange paint in draco's shampoo, seriously hahahahahahahahaahahah — 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐳♡'𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐮 (@MI0ANGELO) November 5, 2021

While Felton and the gang won’t be in it, Potterheads can get their next look at the world of Harry Potter when Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, releases on April 15, 2022.