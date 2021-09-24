Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Reportedly “Okay” After Collapsing At Golf Tournament

Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, is okay after collapsing at the Ryder Cup International Golf Tournament in Haven Wisconsin on Thursday.



According to an Instagram post by Felton’s friend Derek Pitts which can be viewed below and includes a photo of the 34-year-old actor appearing healthy and smiling, Felton is doing okay following his collapse earlier this week. The actor had been competing in the celebrity golf exhibition prior to his collapse.

Felton reportedly collapsed around 1 p.m. on the 18th hole on Thursday just after Team Europe had won the Celebrity Ryder Cup. A local reporter, Jordan Lamers, witnessed the actor begin to shake before his collapse on the green, after which he was carried off to receive medical attention at a local hospital. Thankfully, whatever medical incident caused Felton to collapse, fans will be relieved to know that he has recovered.



While Felton is best known for his role as one of Harry Potter’s top rivals, Draco Malfoy, the actor has since carved out a career for himself appearing in films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and series including The CW’s The Flash and Murder in the First. More recently, Felton has appeared in The Forgotten Battle which will begin streaming on Netflix on October 15, and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.