J.K. Rowling has become infamous for her discriminative viewpoint on trans people and trans rights, but just when things were cooling down, the Harry Potter author has made another controversial post that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

An article from The Times reports that police will begin recording rapes by offenders with male genitalia as ‘female’ if that is the gender they identify with, even if that person has not yet legally changed their gender. Rowling couldn’t help but make a comment in response to the article, which can be seen below.

Her comments are in line with her near-universally criticized previous commentary on the subject and despite the hate she has received in the past, this has done nothing to deter Rowling from making another controversial comment. Her ignorant post has unsurprisingly incited Twitter users to go off at her in the comments, some of which can be seen below.

From the comments, you can see that she has continued to lose fans, and many even avoid reading or viewing Harry Potter content in an attempt to stop supporting her as a person. This is nothing new for Rowling, who has been on the anti-trans side of the argument before and even threw support behind an anti-trans woman who was fired for spouting hate. This has led many of Rowling’s supporters to turn away from her, including Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, who penned a letter detailing his opposing views to Rowling and his support for trans people.

It seems J.K. Rowling isn’t backing away from her hate-fuelled viewpoint anytime soon. She refuses to listen to those who have tried to educate her, and the course she has chosen to take will inevitably lead her to lose more and more followers until she eventually fades from the minds of those who were once fans.