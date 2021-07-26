All Harry Potter Movies In Order

All the Harry Potter movies ought to be easy to watch in order—you just start with the first one and keep going, right? But there’s a minor wrinkle for anyone not super super familiar with the books: There are no numbers in the actually movie titles.

So don’t feel embarrassed: The only way to know what order to watch the movies in is to search for an actual list, just like this one. Additionally, there have been a couple prequel films released since the original eight-part film series wrapped up, and it’s absolutely worth watching those first.

On that note, here’s the order you should watch all the movies in.

What order should I watch the Harry Potter films in?

Fantastic Beasts and where to find them

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them takes place far before the events of Harry Potter and showcases the wizarding world in a very different light before the emergence of Voldemort. The film follows Newton Scamander as he tracks down magical creatures that have escaped from his collection.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald

In the second film of this prequel series, we’re introduced to a young Albus Dumbledore and the notorious evil sorcerer Gellert Grindelwald as he plans to raise an army of wizards to rule over non-wizarding folk around the world.

This movie leaves off on a cliffhanger as there are further prequel films to come in the Fantastic Beasts franchise that will resolve the story.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Taking place many years after the prequels, The Sorcerer’s Stone is the first time we are introduced to a young Harry Potter as comes of age to pursue a life of wizardry at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

After settling in at Hogwarts, Harry starts to unearth some of the secrets of its past as he continues to deal with the threat of Voldermort, the wizard who killed both of his parents and who left him with his iconic scar.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The Prisoner of Azkaban gives viewers a look into some of Harry’s family’s long-time friend—and also exposes the followers of Voldermort, who have continued to follow Harry to this day.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

In the Goblet of Fire, Harry is forced into participating in a tournament of wizards despite being too young to do so. Following the events of this tournament, the dark lord himself comes to rise once again—all in line with the plans of his followers, who have been manipulating the events at Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix

As the dark lord has risen again Harry looks to put together a team of wizards that can defend themselves against the evil threats rising in the wizarding world. This film gives audiences their best look at the politics and diplomacy among wizards and witches.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

After coming face-to-face with Voldermort himself, both Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore look to prepare for the war that is on the horizon. In this film, we get a better look into the past of Harry’s parents as sacrifices must be made.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

The first part of the final act. In this film, war breaks out between the wizarding world.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

The final installment to date in the Harry Potter series, The Deathly Hallows part 2 concludes the battle between the wizarding world and the long-lasting rivalry between Harry and Voldemort.