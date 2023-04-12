‘Harry Potter’ TV series teaser drags kicking and screaming fans back to Hogwarts

HBO Max released the teaser trailer for the first Harry Potter original television series and unwittingly unleashed a swell of fury from fans on social media.

The streaming giant took to Twitter and proudly shared a promotional clip for the new show hoping to generate excitement and anticipation among fans of the iconic Wizarding World franchise.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

News of the TV version of the Harry Potter series incensed Potterheads, who grabbed their figurative pitchforks and waged a series of strongly worded attacks on the concept.

It seems the loyalty of Wizarding World enthusiasts remains with the cast from the film franchise, and many blatantly rejected the idea of a television series.

One fan posted an adorable gif of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint from the original Harry Potter film, describing them as incomparable.

You could never outdo the goats pic.twitter.com/BXAaa5CDrx — Emdad (#1 Cal Kestis Fan) (@emdad_3) April 12, 2023

One die-hard fan dramatically tweeted the transcribed equivalent of a primal scream.

Some brutally namechecked the Star Wars prequels as cautionary tales.

This is like remaking the original STAR WARS trilogy in 2003. https://t.co/LoNbvpKQzE — devincf (@devincf) April 12, 2023

In a b*tch-stole-my-look moment, yet another fan suspiciously noted the use of the original Harry Potter branding materials in the teaser trailer and called out HBO Max for lacking originality.

this promo uses the John Williams theme, the original Hogwarts castle design, and the original logo. and who can blame them? nobody would be on board without those calling cards. so…what exactly about this will be new?? just the actors?? https://t.co/yYtCraGqJ0 — Houston Coley (@artwithinpod) April 12, 2023

Incredibly, the clip had the desired effect on a lone Potterhead who was thrilled by the announcement.

Very excited about this! https://t.co/UYJJrS7h9G — Neil Blair (@NeilBlairTBP) April 12, 2023

The hostility toward HBO Max’s Harry Potter series is a compliment to the outstanding quality of the films. On the other hand, HBO is the network that created some of the greatest shows in television history, including Succession, House of the Dragon, and the first seven (or four, depending on whom you ask) seasons of Game of Thrones. However, a possible repetition of Game of Thrones season eight is likely to be what’s got Potterheads up in arms.