Tom Hanks’ 10 highest grossing movies of all time

Tom Hanks is not only a household name and two-time Oscar-winning actor, but he’s also one of the most bankable names in Hollywood.

Indeed, Hanks is responsible for starring in multiple films that have garnered over a billion dollars at the international box office throughout his illustrious career which has included directing and producing. Known as America’s Dad, Hanks is known as much for his dramatic acumen, like Saving Private Ryan and Castaway, as he is for his comedic roles in movies like Toy Story and Big.

The frequent Steven Speilberg collaborator and Disney golden goose is showing no signs of narrowing his range either, with an understated supporting performance in 2023’s quirky Wes Anderson effort Asteroid City being just the latest example. Whether it’s creating niche dramas or blockbuster crowd-pleasers, it’s hard not to include Hanks in the conversation of “greatest of all time.”

With that said, let’s take a look at Hanks’ most financially successful films of all time. For this list, we will be citing information provided by The Numbers, which could include both lead and supporting roles in a number of franchises you’ll likely recognize. Bear in mind, these financial figures represent the worldwide box office haul, e.g., both domestic and international combined, and doesn’t include straight-to-streaming movies or TV shows.

The top 10 highest-grossing Tom Hanks movies of all time

Image via Pixar Animation Studios / Toy Story

Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.073 billion Toy Story 3 (2010) – $1.069 billion The Da Vinci Code (2006) – $768 million Forrest Gump (1994) – $680 million The Simpsons Movie (2007) – $527 million Toy Story 2 (1999) – $511 million Angels & Demons (2009) – $491 million Saving Private Ryan (1998) – $269 million Cast Away (2000) – $427 million Toy Story (1995) – $365 million

What’s next for Tom Hanks? Masters of the Air, an eight-episode miniseries starring his Elvis co-star Austin Butler is being co-executive produced by both Hanks and Spielberg for Apple TV Plus. The war drama that serves as the follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific drops on the streaming service on January 26, 2024.