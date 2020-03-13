Tom Hanks Shares New Photo Of Himself And Wife In Coronavirus Quarantine

If Tom Hanks can get Coronavirus, anyone can. That was the reaction earlier this week when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they’d tested positive for the virus. Hanks is currently in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis biopic, where he started exhibiting the symptoms of the disease. And after being tested, the diagnosis was confirmed.

The beloved actor and his wife immediately went into self-imposed isolation, and the internet promptly went bananas. While Coronavirus is only fatal for a small percentage of people, the danger rises exponentially the older you get. At 63, Hanks isn’t exactly in the danger zone, but neither is he in entirely safe territory, either.

In any case, the actor seems to be doing well, as he shared a new photo today along with an update, where he explained his situation in his own words, saying:

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Good advice for anyone worried that they might have it. Remember, while it might not be lethal to you, the last thing you want to do is infect someone who could suffer serious consequences.

A selection of celebrities wished the Hanks well in the comments, too. The Flash‘s Grant Gustin said Hanks is an “absolute legend”, Gwen Stefani said “Love u both,” Kate Hudson went with “Love you guys!!” and Sharon Stone said: “It’s hard to be the example all of the time you guys! My heart, friendship, and compassion r w you.”

Here’s hoping for a rapid recovery for Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and anyone that comes down with Coronavirus.