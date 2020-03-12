Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus

By 9 mins ago
x

Without a doubt, Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. He’s been on our screens for decades now and brought us countless exceptional and inspirational roles in a whole host of beloved movies. The internet, in particular, is in love with the guy, unable to see any sign of malevolence behind those blue eyes.

Perhaps some of this has to do with him only ever playing the good guy in his films. Be it Toy Story‘s Woody, the titular character in Forrest Gump and, of course, his recent portrayal of Mister Rogers, Hanks almost always stays away from the role of the villain or antagonist. And it seems that’s a conscious decision, too.

Whatever it is that makes him so likable though, people absolutely love the actor and so, it’s understandable that the internet is having a bit of a meltdown now following the news that Hanks has tested positive for Coronavirus this week. He was infected, along with his wife Rita Wilson, while down in Australia working on a new movie and below, you can find just a sample of how folks are reacting on Twitter.

Tom Hanks

Taking to Instagram earlier today to confirm the news, Hanks seemed in relatively good spirits, telling his followers that he’s just trying to take things one day at a time right now, writing:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

This is certainly alarming to hear, but like the actor says, he’ll keep us updated as more comes to light. For now, we wish Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson a speedy recovery and advise everyone to continue to take the proper precautions to keep yourself safe from the virus and help stop its spread.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...