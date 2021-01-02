Tom Hanks Reveals His New Bald Look For Next Movie

Tom Hanks had an eventful 2020, to say the least. The beloved actor became one of the first major public figures to suffer from COVID-19, and used his level of fame and influence to try and keep people on the right track in regards to maintaining their health and safety, while he also leveraged it for comedic effect when he made a surprise cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The two-time Academy Award winner took top billing in two new movies as well, both of which were affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. War War II drama Greyhound marked Hanks’ first writing credit in almost a decade and was clearly a project he held very dear, so it wasn’t surprising when he publicly voiced his disappointment at Apple TV+ securing the rights to make it a streaming exclusive.

Meanwhile, last week brought the release of News of the World, which sees the 64 year-old teaming with Bourne director Paul Greengrass. While the Western did score a theatrical run in the United States, it could only muster an opening weekend of $2.2 million, and Netflix are handling international distribution.

In a recent chat show appearance, though, Hanks shocked the audience by revealing his new completely bald look for his latest movie, and you can check it out for yourself below.

Tom Hanks Reveals Bald Look For New Movie Role 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The chrome dome is for Baz Luhrman’s upcoming biopic Elvis, with Austin Butler playing the iconic title role and the Forrest Gump star cast as the King of Rock and Roll’s influential manager Colonel Tom Parker. Luhrman’s presence at the helm would seem to indicate that it won’t exactly be a straightforward retelling of Elvis Presley’s life story, while Tom Hanks drastically changing up his appearance and sinking his teeth into a meaty supporting part already looks to have ‘awards season’ written all over it.