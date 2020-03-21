Tom Hanks’ Sister Says He’s Not Doing Great With Coronavirus But Still Ok

Though the internet was pretty scared there for a while – and understandably so – everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief a few days ago when we learned that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had left the Australian hospital where they were being treated for Coronavirus and have now begun to self-isolate at their home.

Throughout it all, they’ve kept their spirits high, too, updating us with a number of photos and videos to ensure fans that everything was alright and they were doing just fine. But while the worst may be behind them, it seems they’re not entirely in the clear just yet. Or at least, Tom isn’t.

His sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, recently spoke to the Daily Mail and gave them an update on her brother, telling them the following when they asked how he was doing:

“I have communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but still okay,” she says. “[Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good.”

So, not the most promising update then, but at least he’s “still okay.” And given that the actor is 63 now, it’s to be expected that Hanks might have a harder time fighting off the virus as it does tend to impact older people a lot worse than it does those who are under the age of 60.

But Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson aren’t the only celebrities currently fighting the Coronavirus, as we also know that Game of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and even Idris Elba have all been infected. As have several other famous names, with more and more being added to the list on a daily basis.

Indeed, the World Health Organization has now declared COVID-19 a pandemic, with lawmakers urging everyone to practice social distancing. In fact, most cities are on total or semi-lockdown right now, with all but only the most essential businesses remaining open. With no end in sight and the worst still yet to come, apparently, it might be a good time to binge watch some Tom Hanks movies and remind ourselves why he’s without a doubt one of this generation’s best actors.