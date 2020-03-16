Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Game of Thrones and The Witcher star Kristofer Hivju has become the latest actor to be diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Hivju struck a chord with Thrones fans for his memorable portrayal of Tormund Giantsbane, a proud member of the Free Folk who became a loyal friend to Jon Snow towards the show’s grand finale. Alas, the actor took to Instagram to share an update from Norway, where he confirmed that he’s now tested positive for COVID-19, and has entered self-isolation with his family.

Hivju joins a list of big name actors spanning Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, and MCU alumni Idris Elba, who announced his diagnosis via Instagram earlier today. Each PSA follows a similar – but no less meaningful – template and draws a stark red line under the severity of the situation.

Here’s what Hivju had to say:

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

Coronavirus has had a crippling effect on creative industries all across the world, with film productions, TV premieres and other social events being delayed in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9, a franchise that Hivju was once connected to, has since been delayed by a full year, so don’t expect Toretto and his crew to return to our screens until 2021. All thanks to COVID-19.

Its impact has been devastating and far-reaching, and we can only follow all the necessary precautions – social distancing, self-isolation, proper hygiene – to safeguard ourselves against what’s to come. And heed Hivju’s advice: visit your country’s Center for Disease Control website, and follow the regulations so you and your family members – not to mention those in your close vicinity – have a fighting chance against this nasty virus.