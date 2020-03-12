Tom Hanks’ Son Provides Update On His Father’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Coronavirus infected its highest-profile victim yet this week, with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirming they’d both tested positive for the virus. The pair contracted it in Australia, where Hanks is shooting an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Hanks himself broke the news on Instagram, explaining that:

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Of course, Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in the world and has had a glittering career, winning several Academy Awards and capturing the hearts of children worldwide by voicing Woody in the Toy Story movies. So, naturally, reaction to the news was shock and concern. While the virus has a relatively low chance of killing people under 50, the risk begins to climb once you get above that age. At 63, Hanks isn’t exactly in the danger zone, but still, there’s definitely some justified concern for his well-being.

Now, Tom Hanks’ son Chet has given us an update on how the pair are doing. In an Instagram video, he explained the following:

“Yeah, it’s true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

Well, that at least is a relief. As the extremely contagious virus spreads across the world, expect various ongoing productions to be temporarily closed down or their shooting schedules modified. I wouldn’t be surprised to see major blockbuster productions that involve hundreds of people moving between various locations trying to do as much as they can in studio.

But hey, a couple of delayed movies are a small price to pay for the health of their cast and crew. So remember, wash your hands for 20 seconds, cough into your elbow and don’t touch your face! After all, you wouldn’t want to be the person who infected Tom Hanks.