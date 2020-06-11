Greyhound, an upcoming war drama starring Tom Hanks, had originally been slated for a theatrical release in the spring. For obvious reasons, though, any such release in the current climate proved to be unworkable and as a result, Sony decided to sell the film’s distribution rights to Apple, who today announced they’ll be hosting its premiere on their in-house streaming service Apple TV+ this July 10th. It’s been a long time coming, too, as Greyhound’s pre-pandemic release was to happen on March 22nd.

For those unfamiliar, the film will see Tom Hanks return to the war genre for the first time since Saving Private Ryan more than 20 years ago – which was one one of his most iconic roles. Looking back at that phase of his career, he starred in Forrest Gump, Apollo 13 and Saving Private Ryan all in the space of 4 years. The word legend is over-used daily, but this guy really is one.

Will Greyhound stand up to his best work, though? Honestly, I don’t know. At least we’ll finally be able to find out. Personally, I’m hoping for more Saving Private Ryan than Angels & Demons, but that’s probably placing too great a weight on the film. After all, I wasn’t overly convinced by the CGI in the trailer. Fine, I’ll take my backseat critic’s hat off – no reporter should cast aspersions on a movie that isn’t even out yet. That’d be terribly unfair.

If you’ve got any thoughts of your own on the news that Greyhound is finally arriving (or thoughts on the film in general), drop a comment below. I’m sure you’ve certainly had enough of my thoughts for one day. In any case, be sure to tune into Apple TV+ for your latest Tom Hanks fix next month, recommended as part of a balanced movie diet.