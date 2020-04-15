Tom Hardy’s Al Capone Movie Skipping Theaters, Heading Straight To Digital

We’ve waited an awful long time to see Tom Hardy become Al Capone – too long, some might argue – but according to a new listing from the Classification & Ratings Administration (CARA), the biopic is headed to VOD platforms under a new title: Capone.

Previously known as Fonzo, the Josh Trank-directed crime pic first sprung into life back in 2016, though Hardy’s involvement in the standalone Venom movie naturally pushed Fonzo Capone onto the back-burner.

It’s only now, four years later, that Capone is finally on the verge of release thanks to Vertical Entertainment. As reported by Anton Volkov on Twitter, Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four follow-up has been retitled, slapped with an R rating, and is now seemingly bound for digital platforms. However, there’s still no sign of a firm release date – digital or otherwise. Though we imagine it’ll be soon now that it’s been rated.

It’s an unexpected turn of events for Capone, which is set to delve deep into the “ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist,” having earned a reputation as “the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.” The story will be told in retrospect, too, as Tom Hardy’s former kingpin recounts his harrowing and violent memories after serving an 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta.

When, exactly, we can expect to see Hardy’s latest character study to see the warm light of day is another question, but we do know Capone pulled together an enviable ensemble cast before it slipped into film limbo. Alongside Tom Hardy for this one are Linda Cardellini as Mae Capone and Jack Lowden as FBI Agent Crawford, with Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan as Karlock, Kathrine Narducci, Tilda Del Toro, Mason Guccione as Tony and Caiden Acurio also starring.