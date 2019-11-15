Tom Hardy Shares First Set Photo From Venom 2

Everybody knows that Marvel is incredibly secretive when it comes to their upcoming projects. But it appears that this under-the-table mentality has diffused across all the major studios, especially when it comes to comic book movies. And the latest company to show its chomping teeth is Sony in relation to the upcoming film Venom 2.

Earlier today, star Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share what ended up being our first look at the highly-anticipated sequel via a set photo. Interestingly enough, though, the pic, which showed The Revenant star in what appeared to be a makeup room, was almost immediately taken off of the site. Hopefully Hardy didn’t get in too much trouble!

Anyways, thanks to the lovely art of screenshotting, remnants of the post are all over the internet. And you can check the snap out for yourself down below:

Tom Hardy Confirms Filming On Venom 2, Then Immediately Gets Rid Of The Evidence 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While 2018’s Venom wasn’t necessarily a smash hit with the critics, Ruben Fleischer’s film resonated with a lot of comic book fans, earning over $850 million at the international box office. With that intake, it was hardly a surprise to learn that development quickly began on a sequel for the project that launched Sony’s own Universe of Marvel Characters.

Since then, we’ve come to learn that Venom 2 will be directed by the talented Andy Serkis from a script written by Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey writer Kelly Marcel. In addition to bringing Michelle Williams back as Anne, the film will also add heavyweight performers such as Woody Harrelson (who showed up in the first movie in the post-credits scene), an unconfirmed Naomie Harris and maybe even Tom Holland (yes, as Spider-Man) into the mix.

Though it’s not 100% for certain, it’s widely believed that Venom 2 is the untitled project Sony has slated for release on October 2, 2020. Until then, be sure to pay close attention to Tom Hardy’s Instagram for more updates.