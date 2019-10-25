Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Likely To Cameo In Venom 2

Now that the dust has finally settled on the will they/won’t they drama between Sony and Marvel Studios over Spider-Man, with Tom Holland set to continue to play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the speculation has begun as to how the rival studios will juggle a proven box office draw that now has the ability to feature in two separate and distinct shared universes.

While the MCU will continue to dominate Hollywood as the biggest brand in the entire industry, Sony are still intent on launching a Marvel franchise of their own, with both Morbius and Venom 2 headed to our screen in the near future. And now, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that a She-Hulk show was in development, both of which have since been confirmed – have told us that Disney’s in talks with Sony to have Holland make a cameo appearance in Eddie Brock’s second solo adventure, with a view to giving Spider-Man a more substantial role in the inevitable Venom 3.

The post-credits sequence of the first installment confirmed that Woody Harrelson’s Carnage would be the sequel’s main antagonist, with recent reports indicating that Shriek will also play a significant role, too, and with Holland now set to jump between the two Marvel universes, it would make sense for Sony to capitalize on that with their highest-profile project.

It remains to be seen if a cameo from Spider-Man would be Holland’s decision or a contractual obligation, but it would no doubt be a huge coup for Sony if they could draft the 23 year-old in an effort to build buzz for Venom 2 on the back of Spider-Man: Far From Home bringing in over a billion dollars at the box office this summer.