Tom Hardy could cameo in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Last year, a pair of high-profile Hollywood blockbusters pitched up in San Francisco at almost exactly the same time, with The Matrix Resurrections and Venom: Let There Be Carnage both shooting in and around the city.

As a result, the superhero sequel’s location manager Christopher Kusiak admitted that several background shots in Let There Be Carnage featured helicopters capturing footage for Lana Wachowski’s cyberpunk actioner, but the connections could end up running much deeper than that.

Resurrections star Jessica Henwick admitted in an interview with Den of Geek that the close proximity of the two big budget genre films ended up with her not just meeting Tom Hardy, but getting the actor to play a background extra in a scene where her character is running away from danger.

“We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy. And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut. I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess.”

Of course, Hardy knows a thing or two about having cameos cut from hotly-anticipated sci-fi epics after being left on the cutting room floor when Star Wars: The Last Jedi decided that his brief guest spot as a Stormtrooper wasn’t making the theatrical edit. Eagle-eyed fans will be keeping a lookout, though, and it would be a fun little Easter Egg if Marvel’s Venom was spotted fleeing from the chaos of The Matrix Resurrections.