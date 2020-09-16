Tom Hardy Reportedly The Odds-On Favorite To Become The Next James Bond

No Time to Die is still tentatively scheduled to hit theaters in November, but don’t rule that out from changing again as the uncertainty continues about people’s willingness to return to cinemas in huge numbers. Wonder Woman 1984 has already moved to December and Black Widow is rumored to be getting pushed back once more, so there’s still a chance that Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond will follow suit.

The 25th installment in the franchise will look to give the actor a fitting sendoff after five movies, as the 52 year-old aims to bow out in style after rehabilitating the fortunes of the iconic secret agent by reinventing the character for modern audiences in Casino Royale. And as one of the most coveted roles in the industry, almost as soon as the credits fade to black on No Time to Die, the speculation will begin about the next actor to wear the tux.

There are already several names said to be in contention, but Tom Hardy has been installed as the latest favorite by bookmakers Ladbrokes after seeing his odds slashed. The 43 year-old has been linked to the role for years, of course, and while he would no doubt bring something completely different to Bond, there’s every chance the studio will be skewing younger for the next round of recasting.

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba and relative unknown James Norton are all on the bookmaker’s shortlist as well, while Henrys Cavill and Golding have also been touted as possible contenders. Realistically, the studio may decide to go with someone who’s not even listed here, but the circus surrounding James Bond and who will play the role next will no doubt continue for a while yet.