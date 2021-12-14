The synergy between Sony and Marvel Studios continues to grow stronger, and there are clearly big things in store after the former renamed its superhero franchise to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, with CEO Tom Rothman revealing at the No Way Home premiere that Tom Holland will appear in crossovers for both outfits.

As if one shared mythology wasn’t ambitious enough, Holland’s web-slinger now finds himself caught in the middle of two, with Morbius coming in January to further the connective tissue that was officially set in motion by the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Production on Andy Serkis’ sequel wrapped in early 2020 before the pandemic hit, so the decision to tease a meeting between Spider-Man and Venom evidently came late on in the post-production process. That’s been made even more clear after Tom Holland revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend that Hardy shot the stinger on the set of No Way Home.

“I was on set, Amy Pascal came over to me and had a conversation about it. I was very excited. Tom Hardy came to set only a few days later to film his side of the Venom tag.”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The two British Toms are highly regarded as phenomenal actors that bring a sizeable following with them wherever they go, and now that Venom: Let There Be Carnage outlined that their first encounter is coming in a mega-budget comic book blockbuster, we couldn’t be more excited about the prospect.