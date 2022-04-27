Tom Hiddleston claims he has no idea if he’s in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Loki has been rumored for several appearances in upcoming MCU films, but the characters star seems to be in unaware of any such plans.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston isn’t sure of his character’s fate in Marvel Studios movies.

The star has been an MCU mainstay since first appearing in 2011’s Thor and, most recently, the character’s own Disney Plus series. With Loki keyed to traverse the multiverse in season two of the show, rumors have begun circulating that he will show up in Marvel’s next movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Speaking to TotalFilm, Hiddleston claimed he has no idea about Loki making any appearances in the upcoming Thor film.

“I’m living in a question mark. It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.”

Marvel stars have a rich history of misleading fans to hide their surprise appearances, as Hiddleston alludes to by mentioning Garfield, who avidly denied being featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home up until its release.

As for Loki, there is no way of knowing if this is the case until we finally get a chance to see the next MCU films. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has come with plenty of speculation that Loki will show up, given that both the character’s TV series and the movie deal heavily with multiversal travel.

Thor 4 similarly has been the subject of these rumors as, to date, Loki has appeared in all of Thor’s movies, though this appearance seems less likely.

Fans will get answers when these two films launch, first with Doctor Strange 2 on May 6 and then Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8.