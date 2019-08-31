Tom Hiddleston Being Eyed For Disney’s Live-Action Hercules Remake

Disney’s already adapted many of their 1990s animated classics for live-action, so it’s no surprise that they’re working on a Hercules remake, too. This isn’t official yet, but there are many rumors going around about the project right now and We Got This Covered has previously brought you the news that we’ve heard Alexander Skarsgard is up for the title role, while 90210 star Trevor Donovan has also hinted on Twitter that he’s at least auditioned for the part of the demi-god.

Our source has now given us an update on who Disney wants for Herc’s nemesis Hades, though. In the original 1997 adventure, James Woods voiced the flame-haired villain, lending him his fast-talking wise guy persona. For the remake, however, it appears that the studio is going in a different direction and are looking for British actors known for their class and charisma. That’s what we can take away from the two names we’ve been told are on Disney’s wishlist: Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

Hiddleston has, of course, already played a villain you love to hate in a Disney-owned franchise in the form of the MCU’s Loki. In fact, both Loki and Hades are drawn from ancient mythologies. You might think that Hiddleston would be worried about typecasting if he accepted the part, then. However, at this stage, it’s unclear if these actors have even been approached as they’re only on an internal wishlist, so who knows whether he’d have any interest in the role.

No doubt fans would love to see either Cumberbatch or Hiddleston as Hades, though. Both would bring a tad more menace to the character, but they’re also gifted at comedy, too, so that side of Hercules’ evil uncle wouldn’t be lost completely in the film. And seeing as this intel comes from the same sources who told us an Aladdin sequel was happening, and that Robert Pattinson was locked in as Batman, we have no reason to doubt it.

But again, both actors are simply on a wishlist for now and neither are guaranteed to end up with the role. That being said, would you be alright with one of them playing Hades in the live-action Hercules remake? Sound off down below with your thoughts.