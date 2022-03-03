Tom Hiddleston was the first person to find out about Charlie Cox’s MCU return

Any Marvel Cinematic Universe project is kept under lock and key for as long as humanly possible, but the various cast members have all been friends for so long that it’s okay for them to share secrets among themselves.

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox go way back, but even though Loki and Daredevil haven’t interacted as of yet, the pair did get into the spirit by dressing up as each other’s comic book characters one Halloween. As it turns out, Hiddleston was the first person to find out Cox was on his way back to the MCU as Matt Murdock.

Speaking to ComicBook, the returning favorite admitted that he made a phonecall to his longtime pal while he was busy shooting his Disney Plus series, and it turned out that he already knew.

“One of my first phone calls, when I found out I was coming back, even though I was trying not to tell anyone, I was living in fear for two years of it being leaked, it was this big surprise. When I was on the set I was wearing the thing everywhere, blah, blah. One of my first phone calls, and I knew I could tell him because I also knew he knew, was Tom Hiddleston, he’s one of my best friends. He said to me, and he was shooting Loki at the time, so he’d spoken to those guys, and he knew, and they knew we were friends, and all that stuff, so he knew about it. I spoke to him, and he said to me, ‘Whatever you do, when the film comes out, you’ve got to sneak into the back of a theater, because it will go crazy.’ And I remember thinking, ‘No it won’t.’ It’ll be nice to be there, but I think he’s thinking what it would be like for Loki to appear in that moment, where the Loki fan base is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my life.”

News clearly travels fast within the confines of the MCU, and it must have been a little disheartening for Cox to drop the major bombshell that he was set for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for Hiddleston to remain completely nonplussed because he’d long since found out from someone else.

Either way, now the cat is out of the bag, fans can start dreaming about the pair bringing their real-life relationship into the world’s biggest franchise, even if bringing the God of Mischief and the Man Without Fear together might take a multiversal leap of the imagination.