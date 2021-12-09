Tom Holland admits he still hasn’t met J.K. Simmons

Fans were equally shocked and overjoyed when J.K. Simmons made a surprise return as Jonah Jameson at the very end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a most welcome comeback for one of the undoubted highlights from Sam Raimi’s original trilogy.

Now that sequel No Way Home has set out a stall as a multiversal adventure, uniting three different generations of Spidey storytelling, all sorts of fan theories have cropped up that tout the mustachioed Daily Bugle chief as a traveler from an alternate dimension given that he was the first non-MCU debutant to reappear.

Of course, it looks as though next week’s blockbuster is simply going to ignore all of that and pretend Jameson has been part of the Sacred Timeline the entire time, but perhaps the most shocking thing about his involvement in the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise is that he hasn’t even introduced to Tom Holland yet, at least not by the time the leading man spoke to CinemaBlend.

“Do you know what? I’ve never actually met J.K. Simmons,” Holland revealed. “We’ve never had a scene together. There’s a moment in this film where we share a look when I’m on the side of a building, but that’s it. I’ve never actually had the pleasure to meet him, I’m a huge fan of his work. I know that during filming, COVID protocols were very serious. There were bubbles, they were trying to keep us safe, so unfortuately, due to the nature of the process of filming this film, I didn’t get the chance to meet him. I’m sure I will one day.”

Presumably, they’ve become acquainted now that the world premiere has been held and both were in attendance, but it’s always strange to discover that two people who both worked on such a big production never manage to come into contact, especially a pair with a history like Spider-Man and Jameson.