Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire texted Andrew Garfield after his Oscar nomination

If there’s one thing fans loved even more than seeing Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire suiting up and swinging into action side-by-side in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s the offscreen relationship between Sam Raimi, Marc Webb, and Jon Watts’ Peter Parkers.

Even when Holland was going around actively denying that his predecessors were in the movie, he did reveal they had a three-way group chat, which is still as strong and wholesome as ever. Having just been nominated for his second Academy Award thanks to a knockout performance in Netflix musical Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Garfield revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that his buddies had gotten in touch.

“Yeah I have I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.”

The Oscar nominations were a good day for Spider-Man alumni in general, with Kirsten Dunst landing a Best Supporting Actress nod for The Power of the Dog, while Being the Ricardos‘ J.K. Simmons was shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor, with Garfield’s No Way Home scene partner Benedict Cumberbatch joining him in the Best Actor category.

It’s clear that the three live-action Spideys are more than just one-time co-stars with a shared connection, they’ve become firm friends that support each other at every turn, which is comfortably one of the most heartwarming things to come out of the sixth highest-grossing movie ever made.