Tom Holland shares wholesome update on Spider-Man group chat

One of the most wholesome things to emerge in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home was the three-way bromance between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

The actors may have shared a pre-existing connection by suiting up as the iconic web-slinger on the big screen, but it’s become clear they also forged a deep friendship that’s seen them lavish each other in praise and support at virtually every turn.

Continuing on in that vein, Holland recently gave an update on what goes on in the Spidey group chat during an appearance on the Phase Zero podcast, and it’s every bit as heartwarming as you’d expect.

“Every now and then, there was someone would blow it up and then we’ll chat for an hour or two and then it always ends with love you guys and we’ll be off. And then a couple weeks later, they’ll text back after we’ve broken yet another record. And it’s like, ‘Can you believe this is happening?’ So, it’s been a lot of fun getting to know those guys and I’ve really, really enjoyed it.”

On top of joining forces to deliver fan service on a previously unimaginable scale during the third act of No Way Home, which has since gone on to become the sixth highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema, it’s clear that Holland, Garfield, and Maguire have forged a long-lasting bond that far outweighs their history for suiting up and swinging into action as Peter Parker.

Long may it continue, and Holland will no doubt be fielding questions about his star-studded group chat for the foreseeable future, especially when rumors continue to swirl over what potentially comes next for his predecessors.