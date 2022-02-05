Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield when he was cast as Spider-Man

When Tom Holland landed the coveted part of Spider-Man, he was taking on the role of a lifetime. Peter Parker isn’t just a superhero; he’s a relatable guy working through heartache and trying to balance a heavy load on his shoulders all at once. He’s someone we all root for, and each actor portraying him brings a different spin to the character.

Holland took on the web-slinging mantle after Andrew Garfield’s stint as Spidey was cut short, but he’s got some regrets about how it all worked out. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he would have been heartbroken if, after his second film, someone told him that it was all over and he was being replaced.

“Without question. I could not be happier for him. Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called him when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken.”

He went on to say that the film presented them both with a unique opportunity to share this remarkable journey, and to allow Garfield to heal and honor his time as Parker. The moment that stole all our hearts, when Garfield’s Parker saved MJ, was as special on set as it was for audiences.

“So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing. The look on his face when he saves Zendaya is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him. I’m really chuffed that he got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right.”

The emotional connection shared by Holland, Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, is a testament to the appeal and the draw of Peter Parker’s story. As fans, seeing the three of them enjoy the experience so much only makes it better.