Tom Holland wants to see Andrew Garfield’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

After Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans the dream scenario they never thought they’d see by teaming up Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in the same movie, one web-slinger might not be enough anymore.

Sure, Holland’s fourth solo outing is in the earliest stages of development, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that both of the actor’s predecessors have plenty of supporters who’d love nothing more than to see them suit up and headline a blockbuster of their own after lengthy respective absences.

Most of the focus has fallen on Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3, especially when the Golden Globe winner has been open in admitting that it’s something he’d be open to under the right circumstances, and he’s now got a high-profile supporter in the form of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canonical Peter Parker.

In an interview with ComicBook, Holland revealed he’d love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 happen, a sentiment echoed by the vast majority of Spidey supporters.

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

Venom Takes Over On Awesome Amazing Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Garfield’s sequel remains the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing live-action adventure for the iconic superhero to date, but after the massive success of No Way Home, a prospective Amazing Spider-Man 3 is virtually guaranteed to be a monster success should it get a green light.