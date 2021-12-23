Warning: the following article contains spoilers regarding characters appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced, fans began to search for information regarding the plot, characters, and villains involved in the telling of Tom Holland’s latest experience as Peter Parker. Holland’s Parker is a hit with Marvel fans, specifically within the MCU, and fans love the relationships he shares with MJ, Ned, Happy, and his Aunt May.

Fans were also excited about the potential relationships he could share with other heroes within the Marvel realm. We’ve seen Spidey fight alongside some of the greatest in the universe, but when rumors started to whirl that he’d meet up with two other versions of Spider-Man, we were thrilled. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield brought unique aspects to the role of Peter Parker in their realms, and fans anxiously anticipated what a meeting between the three could look like.

While Holland remained tight-lipped in interviews and denied their presence in the film, those who have seen No Way Home know that tears were shed, applause was rampant, and some fans nearly lept from their seats as both Maguire and Garfield shared the screen with Holland.

Marvel shared a conversation between Holland and Zendaya about their time on set and the magic that happened with the heroes uniting. From really emotional moments to inside jokes and memories that’ll last a lifetime — No Way Home was a dream come true for everyone from fans to the cast and crew alike.

Holland: We have so many little in-jokes that came up from working with Tobey. ‘Definitely not your dad.

’Zendaya: T-McG!

Holland: T-McG. Man, he was so funny. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.

Zendaya: That first day, I was nervous for you.

Holland: Yeah, I was stressed.

Zendaya: We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob Batalon felt like your parents.

Holland: Dropping me off at school?

Zendaya: Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.

Seeing their interactions on screen brought tears to our eyes; we can only imagine what it was like on set and how proud Zendaya and Jacob did feel while watching their Spidey interact with legends who had donned the suit before him.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' app reveals new pictures of Zendaya's MJ 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Holland shared that returning to Spider-Man was a cathartic experience for Garfield, noting that his role in No Way Home, in a way, was “making peace” with his time as Spidey. Holland called working with him a privilege.

“It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Zendaya commented on the shared experiences the three actors have after playing Spider-Man, and it was enough to bring us to tears.

“It was so beautiful. Tobey, Andrew, and Tom care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home truly brought out the emotions in all of us, and to know that the cast feels the same way is a lovely sentiment. You can see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters (again) now, and we’re sure you’ll be in the company of fans who are seeing the film several times. It’s a can’t miss.