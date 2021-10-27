Tom Holland Battles Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Image

Marvel fans are still anxiously awaiting the next Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Honestly, they’re hungry for any news about the project at all. Last week, a trailer for a new film inspired by a video game, Uncharted, debuted, and fans were really sort of annoyed that it wasn’t something for Spider-Man instead, as it stars Tom Holland alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Today, Empire Magazine shared some exciting news with Marvel fans that may just hold them over for a little while longer. The magazine’s newest issue will feature Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it goes on sale tomorrow. The feature will also contain interviews with some of Spider-Man’s most prominent cast members.

There’s also an image that might leave you feeling quite unnerved.

This month's cover feature is a world-exclusive on No Way Home, where we talk to stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, director Jon Watts, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal about Spider-Man’s next adventure.



Words by @ChrisHewitt.https://t.co/C511rbhyCc pic.twitter.com/02Jqw0dsOa — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) October 27, 2021

In addition to the image that makes fans understandably nervous, the magazine has this to say about the issue’s contents.

“Empire speaks to No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, director Jon Watts, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal about Spider-Man’s epic next adventure – from the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, to those internet-consuming rumors, and the end of Holland’s Spidey-contract.”

You can find the issue for sale tomorrow, and don’t forget, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 18, 2021.