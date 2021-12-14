Tom Holland breaks down in tears at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere

It’s been a long time coming and after over a year of speculation, fan theories and studio enforced silence, Tom Holland has finally walked the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premier, teary-eyed with emotion. The latest installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise and the capstone to its first “trilogy” is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as well, and has arguably generated more speculation about its casting than any film in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland is brought to tears after the screening of #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/4miS4ckUZG — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) December 14, 2021

Holland, who has gained something of a reputation for being the MCU actor most likely to accidentally spill the beans about secret plot points in the past, has carried a lot of weight since completing filming in March. Not only has Holland been responsible for keeping mum about the film’s various plot points, but he has also been tasked with concealing the identities of the vast array of actors reprising their roles from the two Sony-run franchises that preceded the MCU films featuring Holland in the title role. It is little wonder that the actor’s emotions ran high after seeing his efforts realized on the big screen for the very first time.

The premiere was a star-studded affair, attended by cast members and a coterie of MCU stars such as Eternals‘ Kumail Nanjiani, Shang Chi’s Simu Liu, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness co-star Xochitl Gomez as well as Nicholas Braun, Madison Beer, and Jared Leto. Holland was visibly taken aback by on and off-screen girlfriend Zendaya’s red carpet look, a web-themed ensemble custom-made by Valentino that complemented Holland’s Prada suit.

tom holland and zendaya matching their fits for the spider-man no way home premiere pic.twitter.com/yCjGudOext — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) December 14, 2021

While Holland can be relieved he made it through to the premiere without spoiling anything, MCU fans are tensing up for a social media landscape that will be rife with potential spoilers for the next few days. With Spider-Man: No Way Home already pulling in mostly positive reviews across the board, with an almost sure to be record-breaking opening weekend just on the horizon, the cast of the movie and Marvel itself has already launched a NO SPOILER campaign.

NO SPOILERS pic.twitter.com/gp1IfwUHNF — Marvel Latin News (@MarvelLatin) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens this weekend.