Tom Holland calls ‘The Boys’ one of his favorite comic book adaptations

It seems that Tom Holland, the star behind our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, enjoys the darker interpretation of superheroism in Amazon’s The Boys.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has utterly dominated the internet over the past two weeks. Because it wouldn’t be an overstatement in any capacity to suggest that the anticipated threequel is all the rage right now, at least so far as the comic book domain and its cinematic adaptations are concerned. The film just passed $750 million at the box office, breaking several records and seemingly ending the pandemic drought that the cinema industry has had to suffer through over the past two years.

Needless to say, Holland is a hot commodity in Hollywood right now, and not just because of the overwhelming media limelight making sure that everywhere you go, you see his face. (Pun intended!)

During the promotional campaign for the latest Spider-Man flick, the actor and his co-stars Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned) took part in a quiz prepared by BuzzFeed Celeb, and when they were asked which comic book adaptation they were in the mood to watch that night, Holland chose The Boys. “Of all the franchises here, my favorite would be The Boys,” He said.

The official Twitter account for The Boys took notice and thanked the actor for his “great taste,” writing:

With great power, there must also come great taste. pic.twitter.com/YwryIVG40Q — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) December 21, 2021

'No Way Home' star Tom Holland invokes Tobey Maguire Spider-Man meme 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The other options were no placeholders, mind you, including Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones, and even past Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Tom Holland must really enjoy the violent exploits of Billy Butcher and his boys to disregard the other works with such nonchalance, and who can blame him? The Boys is absolutely fantastic!