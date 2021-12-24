Tom Holland can’t wait to talk ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers

As if the title of the article doesn’t give it away, juicy Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow from here on out.

Tom Holland has done an impeccable job of keeping his mouth shut when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, finally banishing his reputation as an accidental spoiler merchant, something that haunted his early years as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and made him a liability on the press circuit.

Even more credit should go to Andrew Garfield, with fans even compiling entire videos dedicated to nothing but the sheer number of times this year the actor denied he’d be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Peter Parker. The blanket of mystery is finally beginning to lift, though, and Holland couldn’t be happier.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor admitted that having been forced to keep his mouth shut for years, he’s looking forward to the day when he can talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home in its entirety.

“It will also be nice to start talking about the film now that everyone has seen it! There’s so many stories I haven’t told because it’s all been a secret. You know, Andrew and Tobey and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We’re the only three people to have ever played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship, that goes past just knowing each other. We have a shared experience that only us three have, and because of that connection, the relationship that we had on set — I’m sure it comes across on screen — was like we were long-lost brothers. And I want to talk about it. Honestly, it was the highlight of my career. Put me on stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to tell that I haven’t been allowed to. I’d love to keep talking about this movie.”

It must have been a bummer of Garfield and Tobey Maguire not being invited to the premiere, but maybe they’ll get to rock the red carpet at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness thanks to their surreptitious contributions to Spider-Man: No Way Home.