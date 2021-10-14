Tom Holland Casts Doubt On Spider-Man Return After No Way Home

Tom Holland was the first actual teenager to be cast as high school student Peter Parker, with the actor making his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War just one month before turning 20. Fast-forward five and a half years, and he’s still doing it, but No Way Home will mark the end of an era.

It isn’t just the conclusion to Holland’s solo trilogy, but he’s also out of contract once he finishes up his press commitments. We’re all expecting him to return, and he previously said he’d stick around for as long as he’s wanted, but in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly he appeared to cast some doubt on his future.

We’ve been making these films for five years now,” Holland shared with the site. “We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way.”

“We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, we didn’t know if this would be the last time we were all working together. It was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

There’s only so long you can reprise these roles before it starts to grow stagnant and repetitive, which was one of the major reasons why Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans decided to bow out following Avengers: Endgame. They’re both a lot older than Holland, though, who won’t even hit 30 until the summer of 2026.

Sony and Marvel Studios will have plans in mind for what comes next after No Way Home, and it’ll be Holland’s name they have in mind looking at both the short and long term futures of each studio’s shared superhero universe.