Tom Holland Says He’ll Play Spider-Man For As Long As Marvel Wants Him

With five movies in the bag as it is, Tom Holland is already the most prolific actor to play Spider-Man, and that’s not even including the newly christened Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film will complete the high school-set trilogy that began with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but will it be the last time Holland suits up as Peter Parker? The good news is it doesn’t look like it, as the British actor says he’s willing to keep on playing the role as long as he’s asked to.

Holland spoke with USA Today and reiterated comments he’s made before that he has no plans to relinquish his Spidey suit to someone else anytime soon. “I’m very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me,” the star said. “If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there.”

Again, Holland’s pledge isn’t that crazy, as he’s only got four more appearances to go – not including No Way Home – before he reaches double figures. Indeed, a cameo in a Sony movie or a team-up flick here and there and 10 would be easy to hit. Unless he actually means 10 solo Spider-Man films, in which case that’s a much bigger commitment. There has been talk of Marvel and Sony partnering up for at least another trilogy, though, which would likely follow Peter and his pals in college.

It would be extremely satisfying if the MCU could replicate the wall-crawler’s journey in the comics over the years, and cover Spidey’s life from high school to college to adulthood as the franchise continues. Even if the Marvel deal breaks down again, though, Sony will likely retain Holland’s services anyway, so Spider-Man fans have nothing to worry about.

Back in the present, meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.