Tom Holland opens up about that heartbreaking scene in ‘No Way Home’

This article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland has broken his silence on the tragic loss of one of the Spider-Man mythos’ most important characters in an interview with Marvel.com

In an article discussing the love and loss faced by Peter Parker / Spider-Man in No Way Home, Holland finally spoke on the death of Aunt May at the hands of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Aunt May‘s death in No Way Home was the first time she’s died in a cinematic appearance across multiple iterations, with her replacing the role typically taken up by Uncle Ben in numerous bits of Spider-Man media. The shocking scene is what powers and drives Peter Parker to fulfill his duties as Spider-Man and save the day in the film. May being the one to utter the famous “with great power, comes great responsibility” line was the first time it had been said in the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of Spider-Man, and what a time to do it.

Holland spoke of May and Peter’s relationship in the Homecoming trilogy, saying the “relationship between Peter and May throughout these films has been really integral to the heart and soul of the story,” “this scene kind of seemingly comes out of the blue like no one expects this to happen. It’s going to be really, really hard-hitting for people [seeing the] movie.”.

Co-star Zendaya spoke in reverence of May’s role in the characterization of Holland’s Peter Parker, telling Marvel’s official website that “she’s raised a lovely young man, and she’s done it on her own. She doesn’t get the credit she deserves.”.

Holland admits there are some very challenging moments in No Way Home, but said he wouldn’t “change a single moment of it.” Why would he either, with such a great fan and critical reaction to the film, and with the threequel being the first film since 2019 to gross over $1 billion.

Holland finished the interview by reaffirming his love for the character and role, “Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It’s been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we’ve got off has just been absolutely amazing.”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently still in theatres worldwide.