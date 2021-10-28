Tom Holland Pitched Venom And Kraven Movies To Sony Producer

Tom Holland found himself in a very awkward position in the summer of 2019 when Sony withdrew Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when the actor was on hand at Disney’s D23 Expo to promote Pixar’s Onward, but had been forbidden from mentioning the web-slinger at all.

The actor has been a massive fan of the character since he was a kid, and he was caught in the middle of a tug-of-war between two Hollywood powerhouses over how the comic book icon would be utilized moving forward. Of course, the differences between the two parties have long since been resolved, so Holland will no doubt remain our Peter Parker for the foreseeable future.

As it turns out, the 25 year-old fancies himself as a budding producer of sorts, after admitting in an interview with Empire Magazine that he threw a couple of story ideas at Sony’s Amy Pascal over how Venom and Kraven the Hunter could cross paths with Spider-Man should he be forced to exist outwith the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“On the day that the announcement happened that I would no longer be in the MCU, I just drove over to Amy Pascal’s house and sat with her by her pool, and we sat there for hours, just chatting, and pitching movies. How would we do a film without Marvel? Does Peter Parker fall through a portal, and then he’s in the Venom world? Or do we do a Kraven the Hunter film? It was a nice distraction, because as a young kid I was so in love with Marvel, and I was so lucky to be a part of it that when they took the rug from under my feet, I was not ready to say goodbye yet.”

Looking at the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the multiversal escapades of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland didn’t even need to pitch Pascal when Sony were already planning to have the wall-crawler interact with the rest of the studio’s roster, which may yet end up including Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven.