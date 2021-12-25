Tom Holland praises his surprise ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars

Just because it was the worst-kept secret in the business, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t awesome to see three generations of storytelling collide in epic fashion during the third act of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Anyone to have been following the myriad of rumor, speculation, scuttlebutt, hearsay and the rest wouldn’t have been shocked in the slightest when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eventually showed up, but that didn’t stop audiences from losing their minds in theaters around the world.

The fact that No Way Home is set to cross the billion-dollar threshold after just eleven days in theaters would indicate that a whole lot of people have seen it at least once by now, so you can understand why Tom Holland is so desperate to talk spoilers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor voiced his enthusiasm over getting to work opposite Maguire and Garfield, explaining the shared connection between the trio that makes them more than mere colleagues-turned-friends.

“It will also be nice to start talking about the film now that everyone has seen it! There’s so many stories I haven’t told because it’s all been a secret. You know, Andrew and Tobey and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We’re the only three people to have ever played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship, that goes past just knowing each other. We have a shared experience that only us three have, and because of that connection, the relationship that we had on set — I’m sure it comes across on screen — was like we were long-lost brothers. And I want to talk about it. Honestly, it was the highlight of my career. Put me on stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to tell that I haven’t been allowed to. I’d love to keep talking about this movie.”

The rumor mill has already kicked into high gear about what comes next for Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Peter Parkers, but that’s one question that definitely won’t be answered until long after the dust has settled on Spider-Man: No Way Home.