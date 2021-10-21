Tom Holland Pulls Spider-Man Pose In Uncharted Trailer, Internet Loses Mind

Tom Holland’s last two forays into effects-driven blockbuster territory outside of his Marvel Cinematic Universe comfort zone did not go well, but that doesn’t mean Uncharted is guaranteed to follow suit.

Many of the MCU’s marquee names tend to struggle outside of the spandex, but having lent his vocal talents to the disastrous Dolittle and shared top billing with Daisy Ridley in the crushingly tedious YA adaptation Chaos Walking, both of which flopped hard at the box office, let’s hope that third time marks the charm for the popular and highly talented star.

The trailer for Sony’s globetrotting video game adventure has already drawn a mixed response from the online community, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans lost their shit when Holland’s Nathan Drake pulls off a hero pose not unlike that of a certain Peter Parker.

I was wondering why I wasn’t seeing any news about the uncharted trailer and remembers it’s because I still have “Tom Holland” muted from all the Spider-Man 💿🐴 — A Pup Named Scottby-Doo (@ScottNiswander) October 21, 2021

That pose doe, Uncharted Movie really on that Spider-Man Multiverse ish 🗿 pic.twitter.com/iNSfwHZZn9 — DEK 🍊🌿𓂀 (@DekonYT) October 21, 2021

tom holland promoting uncharted x spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/6a9PhFBdv2 — zach (@civiiswar) October 21, 2021

#Uncharted

Peter Parker at the party in Spider Man Homecoming pic.twitter.com/eMJwNlU0qp — Francisco (@Francis32748807) October 21, 2021

Are you hyped to see spider-man in Tom Holland Uncharted? 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7zYXDY8uv8 — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) October 21, 2021

TOM HOLLAND UNCHARTED TRAILER LEAKED, LMAOOOO FEELS LIKE WATCHING SPIDER-MAN WITN NO SUIT😂😂😂 — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) October 20, 2021

It’s so hard to see this dude has another character besides Spider-Man it’s so weird #uncharted #UnchartedMovie pic.twitter.com/EGL8NVYH6W — 🏹PS5HQ – Horizon Forbidden West Countdown🏹 (@PS5HQ) October 20, 2021

So the Uncharted movie is just Tom Holland without his Spider-Man suit, but still poses as a spider. 🙃 Sorry but, I can't picture him as Nathan Drake. He will forever be Peter Parker for me. pic.twitter.com/AcqhbfomLt — Nero (@MSpector_JM) October 21, 2021

How is Tom Holland leaping up those crates in the trailer like he is Spider-Man but actually it’s the Uncharted movie pic.twitter.com/zo8eQz2ait — Luce 🎃👻 (@LucePlaysPS5) October 21, 2021

How they got Tom Holland out here doing a spider-man pose in a uncharted movie 💀 pic.twitter.com/50d48rkf4c — Armaan (@Armaan_0333) October 20, 2021

He may as well have winked to the camera afterwards, but let’s hope Sony doesn’t build the entirety of Uncharted around the notion of having an actor that you like from another movie do things that you like seeing him do in a different franchise. If the studio thinks that’ll be enough to put butts in seats when the movie comes to theaters in February 2022, then it’s mistaken.