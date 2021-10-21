Uncharted Trailer Generates A Mixed Response From The Internet

After spending well over a decade in development hell, the first trailer for blockbuster video game adaptation Uncharted has finally arrived ahead of the movie’s February 18th, 2022, release date, and it looks… okay.

We’re still four months away from the live-action spin on the console favorite coming to theaters, so there’s still plenty of work to be done in post-production, which is just as well because the visual effects clearly need to be finished. On the whole, it looks like a perfectly inoffensive globetrotting adventure that nods to the fans while trying to appeal to a broader audience.

This being a high-profile IP with a recognizable star in the lead, though, the internet had plenty to say about the first full-length Uncharted promo, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Uncharted looks like an amalgamation of imagery and set pieces lifted wholesale from the four games, wrapped in a generic adventure film that would otherwise be unrecognisable as Uncharted if not for the former. Also some of the most bizarre miscasting ever. Particularly Sully. — consumeprogeny (@ConsumeProgeny) October 21, 2021

The two moods of people watching the Uncharted trailer: pic.twitter.com/sfO5xbo1Z1 — ᴇɴɢɪɴ (@Enguino) October 21, 2021

Me seeing Mark Wh*lberg in the Uncharted trailer pic.twitter.com/XkRFEAy9pS — beth (@vaneIIoki) October 21, 2021

Does a lot of this contradict the games’ continuity? Is Wahlberg hilariously bad casting? Is this being made by the guy who did Venom?



Yeah, that’s all rough, but as the chief authority on Uncharted (fact), I wish this nonsense the best. Interested to see what newcomers think https://t.co/Ydlm9t7DJK — Joe-B.Wan Cannoli’s Force 👻 (@J_Bologna) October 21, 2021

Well, it definitely captures that grand sense of scale that the Uncharted games have, and I love Tom Holland, so maybe this won't be that bad. https://t.co/lsB17VRCah — galaxssea (@Shawn_W_) October 21, 2021

hmm the tough thing with an Uncharted film is that the og games are already so cinematic



Also them doing the plane scene is a nice surprise but makes sense, it's arguably the most iconic set piece from the series. https://t.co/o6pQGGumIU — Cinematic Wallflower (@FilmdomBlog) October 21, 2021

no thoughts just tati gabrielle in the uncharted trailer pic.twitter.com/fDjKegMkKO — lin (@ruesholland) October 21, 2021

Just finished watching the Uncharted trailer 📽🎞 speaking from the point of view of someone who loves the games it looks like a really fun action- adventure romp I’m cautiously optimistic. 🗺🧭🤞🤞



What’re your thoughts? 🤔💭 let me know 👇👇📝 pic.twitter.com/MsQC5Keq94 — Ben Jones (@BenjiDWJ) October 21, 2021

it doesnt even feel like an uncharted movie it just feels like a cookie cutter action/adventure movie pic.twitter.com/21wyFYHe9b — 🔪tyler🔪 (@Tyerd81) October 21, 2021

Ruben Fleischer is a director that could be described as workmanlike at best, Mark Wahlberg is very hit-or-miss when he appears in these types of movies, and the video game genre itself is about the most inconsistent in Hollywood. We’ll remain cautiously optimistic for now, but it’s hard to imagine Uncharted seizing the zeitgeist.

Not that it has to, when healthy box office returns and decent reviews should be the bare minimum for a broad $120 million escapade based on a recognizable property, which Sony would likely settle for at this stage.