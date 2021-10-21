Uncharted Trailer Generates A Mixed Response From The Internet
After spending well over a decade in development hell, the first trailer for blockbuster video game adaptation Uncharted has finally arrived ahead of the movie’s February 18th, 2022, release date, and it looks… okay.
We’re still four months away from the live-action spin on the console favorite coming to theaters, so there’s still plenty of work to be done in post-production, which is just as well because the visual effects clearly need to be finished. On the whole, it looks like a perfectly inoffensive globetrotting adventure that nods to the fans while trying to appeal to a broader audience.
This being a high-profile IP with a recognizable star in the lead, though, the internet had plenty to say about the first full-length Uncharted promo, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
Ruben Fleischer is a director that could be described as workmanlike at best, Mark Wahlberg is very hit-or-miss when he appears in these types of movies, and the video game genre itself is about the most inconsistent in Hollywood. We’ll remain cautiously optimistic for now, but it’s hard to imagine Uncharted seizing the zeitgeist.
Not that it has to, when healthy box office returns and decent reviews should be the bare minimum for a broad $120 million escapade based on a recognizable property, which Sony would likely settle for at this stage.