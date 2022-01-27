Tom Holland recalls ‘daunting’ first meeting with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

In the buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland officially shed his reputation as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s accidental spoiler merchant, by repeatedly denying that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were poised to suit up and swing back into action alongside his Peter Parker.

Obviously, it was the worst-kept secret in the industry, and we all knew where things were heading long before he vaguely teased that his third solo outing would be the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. Holland was fully aware his surprise co-stars were incoming, but that didn’t make it any less daunting for him.

Holland, Maguire, and Garfield recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview for Marvel’s YouTube channel, and the MCU’s canonical web-slinger admitted that he was wracked with nerves when his illustrious predecessors descended on the set.

“It was very daunting, because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up, you know we were maybe three months into principal photography, and the date of the other Spider-Mans are coming was etched on my calendar. I realized I had nothing to be nervous about, but on our first at our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob [Batalon] and Zendaya to come with me to just be there as like my support system. Like, I’m gonna go meet these guys I’m really nervous about it, because we have to read the scene and I don’t know how this is gonna go because we’re all playing the same character and we all have to bring our own kind of heart and soul into this. It was really strange and almost a little unfair how they had us put the suits on and then just jump around in front of a camera together like that was one of the most bizarre experiences of my life. Again, Jacob and Zendaya were there for that to support me, but it was an amazing experience and from day one it was a roller coaster that I didn’t want to get off of.”

Both on and offscreen, it’s clear that the trio have forged a connection that runs much deeper than having simply played the same character, and their interactions were among the many highlights of a multiversal blockbuster absolutely loaded with them.

As the sixth highest-grossing title in the history of cinema, Spider-Man: No Way Home delivered everything the fans were expecting, and seeing the Holy Trinity of friendly neighborhood superheroes fighting side-by-side fully lived up to the expectations.