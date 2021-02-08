Tom Holland Reportedly Wants To Fight Keanu Reeves In MCU

It feels inevitable that Keanu Reeves is going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, especially now that the rapidly expanding roster of Disney Plus exclusives requires even more big names to add a little extra star power to the respective casts. Kevin Feige has hardly been shy in admitting that he speaks to the internet’s favorite actor about a role in virtually every project on the franchise’s schedule, but as of yet, they haven’t settled upon anything definitive.

There was plenty of speculation linking the John Wick star to Ghost Rider last summer, which appears to have quietened down significantly, although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has also been heavily rumored as a potential candidate, and Reeves’ underrated comic timing would make him a solid fit for James Gunn’s irreverent cosmic adventures.

In any case, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus series long before Armor Wars was officially announced – that Tom Holland has essentially called dibs on co-starring with Keanu. According to our intel, the MCU’s Spider-Man is eager to work with the iconic actor and wants to appear in whatever project he ultimately signs on for, regardless of who he ends up playing, and have Spidey fight Reeves’ character – even if it’s another hero. After all, not all good guys get along at first.

The who, what, when, where and why still remains firmly under wraps for now, but it looks as though Holland is keen for Peter Parker to share the screen with Keanu Reeves in the MCU, and given the franchise’s continued diversions into brand new territory, there are more parts than ever for the 56 year-old to choose from whenever he decides to finally take the plunge and come to an agreement with Kevin Feige.