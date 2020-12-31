Tom Holland Reportedly In Talks For Big Role In Venom 3

They say the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again while hoping for different results, and the only difference between the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and the studio’s last attempt at utilizing their roster of comic book characters to build a franchise is the presence of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe lurking in the background.

Admittedly, the SPUMC has already gotten further than The Amazing Spider-Man series did, with next year’s release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius tripling the franchise’s tally of movies in the space of just a few months. However, there are more than a few similarities between the two superhero properties.

Venom may have raked in almost $150 million more than The Amazing Spider-Man 2 at the box office, but both of them had multiple sequels and spinoffs in development before they’d even been released, and the jury is still out on whether we’ll ever actually see the SPUMC’s Nightwatch, Jackpot or Madame Web, while Venom will be left as the only bankable brand if Morbius ends up disappointing commercially.

Luckily, then, they’ve got Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to fall back on, with the MCU’s web-slinger widely expected to drop by the SPUMC on at least a couple of occasions, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the actor is in talks for a major role in Venom 3. While he offers no further details, most of us are awaiting the inevitable confirmation that Sony are building towards Sinister Six, and they’ll presumably use a Holland cameo or two to set it up before drafting him in to face off against half a dozen of his deadliest foes in the epic crossover event that the studio have been desperate to produce for years.