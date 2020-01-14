Home / movies

Morbius Trailer Has Fans Convinced That Sony Are Planning Sinister Six Movie

By 1 hour ago
x

The first trailer for Morbius was finally unleashed yesterday, officially kicking off the movie’s marketing campaign in anticipation for a July release. However, the footage seems to have raised more question than answers among Spider-Man fans, with people confused as to how the web-slinging superhero ultimately fits into the Marvel universe that Sony are attempting to build.

Kevin Feige admitted that Tom Holland was likely to appear in the Sony films as part of the deal that allowed Spidey to remain part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the quick glance of a mural daubed with the word ‘murderer’ seemingly indicates that Morbius and the upcoming Venom 2 will take place in the same timeline as the MCU’s Spider-Man adventures, with Peter Parker set to go on the run after being framed as Mysterio’s murderer and having his secret identity revealed by the Daily Bugle at the end of Far From Home.

Not only that, but the trailer ended with the huge reveal of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, who has either been released or escaped from prison after being sent down following the events of Homecoming. With Venom, Morbius and now Vulture, there are already three major Spider-Man antagonists in play in Sony’s franchise, and fans are now convinced that the studio has started building towards a Sinister Six movie.

Morbius Trailer Screenshots
1 of 27
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Of course, Sony have already attempted to give the Sinister Six their own film before, with Drew Goddard set to write and direct the spinoff that would have included characters from the Amazing Spider-Man series, which was ultimately abandoned after Marc Webb’s efforts were scrapped entirely from canon following disappointing critical and commercial reactions.

The finer points of the new deal between Sony and Marvel haven’t been made public yet, but the former are surely desperate to establish Spider-Man as an integral part of their superhero output as soon as possible. Venom, Morbius and Vulture already have them halfway towards the Sinister Six, and when you factor in possibilities like Michael Mando’s Scorpion, Bokeem Woodbine’s Shocker, Donald Glover’s Prowler and further characters that haven’t even been introduced yet, then it looks like Tom Holland is going to have his hands full when he does eventually appear in the Sony-verse.

Source: Comic Book

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...