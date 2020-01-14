Morbius Trailer Has Fans Convinced That Sony Are Planning Sinister Six Movie

The first trailer for Morbius was finally unleashed yesterday, officially kicking off the movie’s marketing campaign in anticipation for a July release. However, the footage seems to have raised more question than answers among Spider-Man fans, with people confused as to how the web-slinging superhero ultimately fits into the Marvel universe that Sony are attempting to build.

Kevin Feige admitted that Tom Holland was likely to appear in the Sony films as part of the deal that allowed Spidey to remain part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the quick glance of a mural daubed with the word ‘murderer’ seemingly indicates that Morbius and the upcoming Venom 2 will take place in the same timeline as the MCU’s Spider-Man adventures, with Peter Parker set to go on the run after being framed as Mysterio’s murderer and having his secret identity revealed by the Daily Bugle at the end of Far From Home.

Not only that, but the trailer ended with the huge reveal of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, who has either been released or escaped from prison after being sent down following the events of Homecoming. With Venom, Morbius and now Vulture, there are already three major Spider-Man antagonists in play in Sony’s franchise, and fans are now convinced that the studio has started building towards a Sinister Six movie.

spider man 3 is gonna have. the sinister siX HUH pic.twitter.com/453fLuxGNj — rhea (@jenniferwclters) January 13, 2020

WTFDJDK IS THIS THE START OF THE SINISTER SIX pic.twitter.com/2Mx1LCUexe — 𝗌𝖺𝗅𝗆𝖺 (@soft_daya) January 13, 2020

Peter after losing his uncle ben, Tony stark, getting his identity revealed to the public, and now the Sinister Six after him: #Morbius #MorbiusTrailer pic.twitter.com/UQ5PBqILLc — Spider-Cop: Far From Crime. (@I_am_SpiderCop) January 13, 2020

After Seeing The Trailer For #Morbius And The Return Of Adrian Toomes (AKA The Vulture), It Has Come To My Attention That It May Be Setting Up A Sinister Six Movie, I Wonder What Adrian Has In Store For Him, Guess We'll Have To Find Out When The Movie Comes Out pic.twitter.com/VOsnOQROni — Ty The Hedgehog Ribs Is Hyped For The #SonicMovie (@TyRibs719) January 13, 2020

i’m actually really worried about sm3. if sony’s gonna do everything they can to make it fit into their world, and they’re gonna shove venom and morbius into it when we’re not ready for the sinister six storyline yet…that’s how we got the original sm3 and asm2. i’m just worried — 𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐲 (@saturnprker) January 13, 2020

I honestly don't think Tom's Spider-Man is ready to fight a Sinister Six let alone these two. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/1FmQgqZDae — DC Film Chambers (@dceu_chambers) January 13, 2020

It looks like this is what could happen. I’m just hoping they add Prowler to the Sinister Six and get Donald Glover back https://t.co/j92Jzlnbzr — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) January 13, 2020

Of course, Sony have already attempted to give the Sinister Six their own film before, with Drew Goddard set to write and direct the spinoff that would have included characters from the Amazing Spider-Man series, which was ultimately abandoned after Marc Webb’s efforts were scrapped entirely from canon following disappointing critical and commercial reactions.

The finer points of the new deal between Sony and Marvel haven’t been made public yet, but the former are surely desperate to establish Spider-Man as an integral part of their superhero output as soon as possible. Venom, Morbius and Vulture already have them halfway towards the Sinister Six, and when you factor in possibilities like Michael Mando’s Scorpion, Bokeem Woodbine’s Shocker, Donald Glover’s Prowler and further characters that haven’t even been introduced yet, then it looks like Tom Holland is going to have his hands full when he does eventually appear in the Sony-verse.