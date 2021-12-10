Tom Holland responds to rumors of Daredevil cameo in ‘No Way Home’

Kevin Feige recently sent the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase into meltdown when he confirmed that if and when Daredevil returns to the franchise, the role will be played by Charlie Cox.

If we take the myriad of rumors we’ve been hearing for years at face value, then Tom Holland would have been aware of this for a very long time. After all, Cox has been linked with a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer since well before the threequel had an official title, so he’ll have been in on the ground floor.

However, when asked by Inverse for this thoughts on a potential meeting between the web-slinging superhero and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, the actor masterfully dodged the question entirely to shower praise on Cox and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio.

“I loved Daredevil. I really, really enjoyed it. I thought Charlie Cox was excellent. I thought Vincent D’Onofrio did a fantastic job as Wilson Fisk. It was really cool to see a darker side to a Marvel character. That fight scene in the hallway was spectacular. I know some of the stunt guys that built that sequence. I thought it was a great show.”

Of course, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is expected to show up on next week’s episode of Hawkeye, with Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to theaters just 48 hours later. At long last, we’ll finally have an answer to whether or not the former Netflix residents are being reabsorbed into the MCU in just seven days, which should hopefully draw a line under the speculation that’s been running rampant since Daredevil was first canceled in November 2018.