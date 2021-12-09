‘Hawkeye’ directors tease that Uncle’s identity won’t leave us hanging

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk had been rumored to make his long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye long before we knew what the Disney Plus series was even about, and the show didn’t waste any time in dropping a major tease for his impending arrival.

Those familiar with the comic books will know that Echo was taken in and raised by Kingpin following the death of her father, and there was only one culprit on everybody’s lips when we saw a big meaty hand pat Maya Lopez on the face during flashbacks to her childhood.

The fifth episode in particular was singled out as the crime boss’ ultimate destination, and recent rumors have indicated that next week’s installment is poised to break the internet. Speaking to ComicBook, directors Bert and Bertie admitted that the identity of Uncle isn’t going to leave us hanging.

“[The filmmakers at] Marvel are experts are teasing things in their shows. But they never leave you hanging… for too long.”

With Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova now in the mix as well as the shadow of Kingpin looming in the background, the final two installments of Hawkeye are shaping up to be huge in terms of bringing both the story to a close, and setting up some major things to come in the MCU featuring a pair of immensely popular characters.