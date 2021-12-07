‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 expected to break the internet

All of the rumors and speculation are coming together nicely for Netflix’s pre-eminent arch-enemies to be reunited in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Disney Plus series Hawkeye is looking like it’ll be the catalyst.

Caught in the middle is Alaqua Cox’s instant fan favorite Echo, who has strong ties in the comic books to both Daredevil and Kingpin. Last week’s episode was the strongest hint yet we’ve had that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk is poised for an imminent return, while Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox will be the franchise’s Daredevil.

For months we’ve been hearing that the fifth installment of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s adventure in New York City would be the destination for Kingpin to make his hotly-anticipated comeback, and a new rumor roundup from TV Line hints that the episode in question is poised to break the internet.

That throws even more fuel onto the fire that the pristine white tux of NYC’s infamous crime boss will be dusted off and thrown back into the mix, especially following the Daredevil news. Where the Man Without Fear goes, his nemesis always follows closely behind, so Hawkeye could be poised to give the fanbase exactly what they’ve been clamoring for ever since their show was canceled by Netflix in November 2018.