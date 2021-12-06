SaveDaredevil trends hard after Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox return

Kevin Feige has given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere an early Christmas present after confirming at long last that Charlie Cox will play Daredevil if and when the former Netflix resident makes his return to the superhero series.

We can finally put to bed the years of rumor and speculation, with the burning question on everyone’s lips his presumed appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and whether or not it’ll set anything up for the future. Cox had also been heavily linked with both Hawkeye and Echo, but now that Feige has bestowed us with the good news, the internet is already clamoring for an all-new season of Daredevil.

The #SaveDaredevil crew & community will be the gold standard for fan campaigns moving forward. Big 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 for your patience & tenacity these past few years❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3rU39UoJLi — dareswitch (@dareswitch) December 6, 2021

Marvel Studios knows what it's fans desire and expect. It tries it's best to reach them which is why it has managed to successfully build biggest entertainment franchise and brand in the world. ♥️#Daredevilpic.twitter.com/HttkVUrys3 — Marvel Stans Telugu 🕷️ (@Marvel_Stans) December 6, 2021

Given that the MCU is the biggest franchise in the business that now operates across both film and television, Cox is just as likely to be the star of his own solo show on streaming as he is to headline his own big budget blockbuster. The possibilities are as endless as they are exciting, and we can expect the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to be trending all day.

All we need now is to hear what Cox has to say on the matter, after he’s done such a solid job deflecting any and all Daredevil questions that have come his way since November 2018.