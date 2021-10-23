Charlie Cox Warns Daredevil Fans: “Be Careful What You Wish For”

Is Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil? According to the actor every time he’s been asked; no, not officially, but it’s definitely something he wouldn’t be against. In fact, he even threatened to track down and fight anyone who replaced him in the role, such is his dedication and commitment to the character.

If you were to ask the internet, though, the answer would be a definite yes. We’ve heard so many unconfirmed and often conflicting rumors claiming that the actor had signed this deal for these appearances in that franchise and this Disney Plus series that it’s almost become nauseating, and yet we’re all still fully expecting him to cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, during a recent chat with the Pop Culture Spotlight, when the requisite Daredevil questions came up Cox warned fans that if he were to suit up again, it might not be as good as the first time.

“You’ve got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not as good or it doesn’t quite work or it’s too much time has passed. It doesn’t quite come together in the same way. You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got. If we never come back, you’ve got these three great seasons and our third season was our best reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have.”

Once the credits roll on Spider-Man: No Way Home and we discover whether or not Netflix’s Daredevil is in the movie, that’s when we can expect the scuttlebutt to go into overdrive. Until then, Cox is doing his best to convince us that he’s not signed a deal on the sly, but we’ll find out soon enough if he’s telling the truth.